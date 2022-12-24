'Twas the night before Christmas

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A wind chill advisory is in effect through Sunday 10am.
Winds are still going to be our greatest impact as we head into Christmas Eve night, but that shouldn't stop Santa from delivering all the presents. Though he may be cold as wind chills are still going to be well below zero tonight. Temperatures are going to continue to warm throughout the next seven days with 40s and rain in the forecast.
Temperatures are going to slip below zero once again tonight but that should be the last time they do that over the next seven days. In addition to warming temperatures, our winds are expected to die down as well.
Any traveling tonight or during Christmas will be okay weather wise however, blowing snow and drifts may still pose a problem. Throughout the day on Christmas, clouds will increase ahead of a quick burst of snow expected overnight into Monday. An additional 1" may be possible especially the farther southwest you live.
By the middle of next week, temperatures climb above freezing and stay there through the upcoming weekend/end of the year. We'll slip into the 40s starting on Thursday with a chance for rain and the chance for rain sticks around through New Year's Eve.