Twas the week before Christmas...

And all through the 27 Weather Center, the meteorologists were stirring. One of possibly two rounds of snow arrives on Monday. This snow will be generally light compared to the possible snow we'll see with a system that arrives starting Wednesday night. It's still very early to give exacts however, it does look like the Midwest will be impacted from Wednesday night through Saturday morning.
The first round of snow arrives starting Monday evening after clouds increase throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the low 20s and not cool off much overnight before they drop throughout the day on Tuesday. Snow wraps up overnight Monday as temperatures cool throughout Tuesday.
We remain quiet Tuesday night and most of Wednesday, then things potentially change.
Right now, it looks like a large low pressure system may impact the Midwest starting Wednesday night with impacts lasting through Christmas Eve. In regards to this system here is what we know/have confidence in:
- The Midwest will see impacts
- Snow and strong winds look to be the greatest threats
- Cold wind chills
What we do not know is the exact path this system will take which means possible snow totals are not determined yet either. Stay with 27 News for the latest as this will impact holiday travel.