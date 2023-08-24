 Skip to main content
Twin boys rescued from hot SUV after getting locked inside

  • Updated
Boys rescued from hot car

NEENAH (WKOW) -- A mother from Neenah says she just went through some of the scariest moments of her life.

Her twin 4-year-old boys got locked inside her SUV on one of the hottest days of the year.

"I immediately went to the window that they were in and I said 'You're locked in the car can you get out? Can you get out?' Car seats are made so that kids don't get out." 

Samantha Richards called 911 and a dispatcher walked her through what to do.

Soon after that, a deputy showed up and was able to open the vehicle.

"They were doing good we were checking their status the whole time I was trying to get into the vehicle and I believe they were eating pretzels and in good spirits," deputy Johnathon Kressin told WBAY.

His agency has a lockout service. He's already had to come to the rescue four times this week.

