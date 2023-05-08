Twin sisters follow mother's footsteps in becoming nurses at UW Health

MADISON (WKOW) — Twin sisters Jenna Shinstine and Paula Pope knew at an early age their mom Denise Cheramy had an important job as a UW Health nurse.
Cheramy worked at University Hospital for 37 years before retiring in 2013. Her daughters followed in her footsteps and are now entering their 20th year as nurses.
The twins always thought their mom's job was a "big deal," because even when they had snow days, she still went to the hospital to care for her patients. As they grew up, both were in awe of what Cheramy did in the operating room and wanted to be like their mom.
As the twins studied to be nurses, their mom still helped out.
"In nursing school, we could lean on her because she understood our world,” Shinstine said. “She taught us about perseverance, kindness, determination and compassion.”
Shinstine works in the pre-operating outpatient clinic at University Hospital. Pope works at the UW Health Digestive Health Center.
They even had overlapping times in their careers, and all three got to work together in the operating room.
Even though Cheramy said it was hard to see her daughters experience the "tough parts of the job," she's still very proud of them. And even in her retirement, Cheramy is still supporting her daughters.
“We are still able to pick up the phone and talk to her about a long day and she still knows all the right things to say,” Pope said. “She was a great nurse that we still look up to.”
Shinstine said her mom is the "best role model," both professionally and in daily life.
“She stayed at UW Health her entire nursing career and that speaks to her dedication and loyalty as a person, mother, friend and nurse,” Shinstine said.