Two baby falcons rescued in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A wild rescue in downtown Milwaukee after two baby peregrine falcons couldn't get back to their nest.
The birds are on the list of endangered and threatened species in Wisconsin.
People spotted the birds downtown near Wisconsin and Prospect.
Thankfully, a Wisconsin Humane Society volunteer quickly spotted the first falcon and got to work.
The birds are now on their way to the Wisconsin Humane Society Rehabilitation Center.
"They will give them a thorough examination to see if they're dehydrated if they need food," volunteer Joyce Konkel told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN.
The birds will be released back into the wild once they're deemed healthy.