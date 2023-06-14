 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT LAKE MICHIGAN
SHORELINE WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Two baby falcons rescued in downtown Milwaukee

baby falcon rescue

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A wild rescue in downtown Milwaukee after two baby peregrine falcons couldn't get back to their nest.

The birds are on the list of endangered and threatened species in Wisconsin.

People spotted the birds downtown near Wisconsin and Prospect.

Thankfully, a Wisconsin Humane Society volunteer quickly spotted the first falcon and got to work.

The birds are now on their way to the Wisconsin Humane Society Rehabilitation Center.

"They will give them a thorough examination to see if they're dehydrated if they need food," volunteer Joyce Konkel told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN.

The birds will be released back into the wild once they're deemed healthy.

