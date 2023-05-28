Two Barneveld businesses partner to save the songbirds

BARNEVELD, Wis. (WKOW) — People in Barneveld came together Sunday to drink wine and save songbirds.
Botham Vineyards and Winery partnered with its neighbor Vortex Optics Binoculars to host the Birdsongs in the Neighborhood event.
The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin reports that the songbird population has shrunk by as much as 30% since 1970. This information inspired the songbird event, and the goal was to promote awareness about and appreciation for the creatures.
"Songbird populations are drastically declining in Wisconsin, and we thought we would try and do something about it," said vineyard and winery owner Peter Botham. "The best way to do that, of course, is to make people aware of things."
The 40-acre vineyard and winery property is surrounded by more than 900 acres of Nature Conservancy, making it an ideal location for bird watching.
Event-goers were greeted with bird guides, trail maps and Vortex Optics binoculars for use as they roamed the trails looking and listening for birds. Following their trail hikes, participants enjoyed live music by Sam Lyons and, of course, wine in the vineyard's tasting room.
During the event, participants had the opportunity to donate to the Bird Project Fund, which is managed by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.
This event was free and open to the public.