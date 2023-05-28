 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Two Barneveld businesses partner to save the songbirds

BARNEVELD, Wis. (WKOW) — People in Barneveld came together Sunday to drink wine and save songbirds. 

Botham Vineyards and Winery partnered with its neighbor Vortex Optics Binoculars to host the Birdsongs in the Neighborhood event. 

The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin reports that the songbird population has shrunk by as much as 30% since 1970. This information inspired the songbird event, and the goal was to promote awareness about and appreciation for the creatures.

"Songbird populations are drastically declining in Wisconsin, and we thought we would try and do something about it," said vineyard and winery owner Peter Botham. "The best way to do that, of course, is to make people aware of things."

The 40-acre vineyard and winery property is surrounded by more than 900 acres of Nature Conservancy, making it an ideal location for bird watching.

Event-goers were greeted with bird guides, trail maps and Vortex Optics binoculars for use as they roamed the trails looking and listening for birds. Following their trail hikes, participants enjoyed live music by Sam Lyons and, of course, wine in the vineyard's tasting room. 

During the event, participants had the opportunity to donate to the Bird Project Fund, which is managed by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.

This event was free and open to the public.

