Two Brodhead buildings closed after fire, road reopens

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) Hwy 11 reopened, after having been closed for about a day due to a fire in Brodhead.
WISDOT reported the incident started just before 4 p.m. Sunday and was cleared minutes before 3 p.m. Monday and all lanes are open.
BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- Two buildings in Downtown Brodhead are closed until further notice after a fire Sunday afternoon.
A viewer shared video with 27 News that showed thick smoke coming from the top of the buildings on First Center Avenue.
The Green County Sheriff's Department says the call came in just before 3:30pm.
The Mayor of Brodhead, Casey Jones, posted on Facebook that the damage was fairly extensive, but no one was hurt.
He added that the buildings house a tattoo parlor and two upstairs apartments.
The Green County Wisconsin's Sheriff's page posted on Facebook that Hwy 11/1st Center Ave will be closed until further notice, due to the fire.
They will be closed until a structural engineer can determine the area is safe.