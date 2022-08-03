Two Dane County women charged with attempting to buy firearms with false information

MADISON (WKOW) — Two Dane County women may spend up to 10 years in federal prison after one falsified information on a federal form while buying a firearm.
According to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis, 21, of DeForest is charged with two counts of making false statements on Firearms Transaction Record forms when attempting to purchase a 9mm pistol from two federally licensed firearms dealers in November 2021. Filling out these forms is required by federal law during the purchase of a firearm.
An indictment alleges Kratochwill-Loomis said she was buying the firearms for herself, but she was actually buying them for Deontrae C. McIntosh. Making such false statements during the purchase of a firearm is commonly known as a “straw purchase.”
McIntosh, 18, of Sun Prairie is charged with two counts of causing Kratochwill-Loomis to falsely state on the Firearms Transaction Record forms that she was the actual buyer of the firearms.
If convicted, Kratochwill-Loomis and McIntosh face a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison for each count.
The charges against them are the result of an investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea is handling the prosecution.