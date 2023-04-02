Two days until Wisconsin's Supreme Court elections, voters are getting energized

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is two days away from the Supreme Court election. The court could potentially rule on the constitutionality of the state's 1849 abortion ban.
Pro-choice and pro-life advocates are working hard to motivate voters to get to the polls. Women Win Wisconsin hosted its voter activation rally Sunday, hosting activists, doctors and lawmakers on the State Capitol's steps.
Two speakers were current UW-Madison medical students, who are training to become OBGYNs.
"As of right now, me and my classmates are not allowed to get the training in abortion care, or full scope of reproductive health, because of all the restrictions that are happening in this state," Samantha Crowley, a UW-Madison medical student, said.
"These are decisions that should be made between patients and their doctors," fellow UW medical student, Laurie Lapp, said.
The next Supreme Court justice could be the tiebreaker for abortion access in Wisconsin and pro-life advocates are doing what they can to get the word out.
"We've made nearly 100,000 contacts with voters leading up to this election," Grace Skogman, Legislative Director for Wisconsin Right to Life, said.
Skogman says she proud to see the work the organization has put in leading up to election day.
"We know that the fate of that law will likely be decided by this Supreme Court election. So, we would just encourage people to vote to defend life and be thinking about these children and these women when they go to the polls," Skogman said.
Crowley, Lapp and Skogman say they have seen and felt the impacts of abortion access as it currently stands in Wisconsin. Crowley and Lapp say they're missing an important piece of training due to restrictions. Skogman says she's met children that were born because of the abortion ban.
Now, voters get to decide which judge they want sitting on the Supreme Court to hear any challenge to the state's abortion ban.