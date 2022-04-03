Two Evansville teenagers injured in crash, driver arrested for OWI

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two Evansville teenagers, ages 16 and 14, were injured in a crash that split the vehicle's cab from its frame in Green County early Saturday morning.
According to a news release from the Green County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a crash in the N4600 block of State Highway 104 in Decatur Township shortly after midnight. When they arrived on the scene, they found a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in the west ditch.
The cab of the truck was separated from the frame and wedged between two trees, while the frame was resting against a tree in the west ditch.
According to the release, the driver, 16, was traveling southbound on State Highway 104 at a high speed when he was distracted by his phone and lost control of the vehicle. He sustained significant injuries, but is expected to survive. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and the airbags did not deploy, the release says.
The 14-year-old passenger also sustained significant injuries, but is expected to survive.
Both boys were transported to the Mercy hospital in Janesville.
After investigation, the 16-year-old driver was taken into custody for possible charges of OWI, causing great bodily harm to a passenger under 16, and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.
He was also issued citations for unreasonable and imprudent speed, left of center, inattentive driving, operating after probationary license hours, failure to fasten seat belt, failure to maintain control of vehicle and underage drinking.