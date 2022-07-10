Two families displaced after Beaver Dam duplex fire

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Two families in a Beaver Dam duplex are displaced after a fire in the basement early Sunday morning.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting smoke in the basement of a two-story duplex on the 700 block of South Spring Street around 1:15 a.m.
The Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department responded to the incident.
Responders said residents had already gotten out and smoke was seen from the roof when they first arrived.
Fire crews reported smoke on the first floor as they made their way to the basement and they were able to put out the fire quickly once they got to the basement.
The department said crews stayed at the scene for almost three hours to conduct overhaul, make sure the fire was completely out, and air out the building.
According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, all residents were displaced due to the smoke and water damage.
The Red Cross is helping the two families with meals, other essentials and temporary housing.
Justin Kern, Communications Director for American Red Cross of Wisconsin said, "We’ll continue working with these families on the next step in their recovery over the days ahead."
The non-profit organization has assisted more than 100 people displaced by an average of three residential fires per day in Wisconsin. And are looking for new volunteers on the Disaster Action Teams, who help neighbors in need after a disaster like a home fire. For more details and to sign up, click here.
Fire officials said not one was injured during the incident.
According to the department, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.