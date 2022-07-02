Two hurt in motorcycle crash in Iowa County

TOWN OF HIGHLAND (WKOW) -- Two people are hurt after the motorcycle they were riding crashed Saturday night in the Town of Highland.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 80 and County Highway P.
A man and a woman got hurt in the crash.
Before EMS got to the scene, the sheriff's office said good Samaritans provided CPR to the woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle.
The sheriff's office said UW Med Flight responded because of the woman's injuries and transported her to UW Hospital. Highland EMS took the driver of the motorcycle to Upland Hills Health.
Authorities said the extent of both the man and woman's injuries is unknown as of Saturday night.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said weather conditions and "the lack of helmet usage" were both factors.