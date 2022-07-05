Two Illinois men arrested after fight breaks out after Beloit MMA event

BELOIT (WKOW) — Two Illinois men were arrested after a large fight broke out after an MMA event in Beloit this Saturday.
According to a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, a "large, non-sanctioned disturbance" began outside the Eclipse Center in Beloit after the MMA event.
Two men were arrested in the incident:
- Jesus M. Calderon, 28, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, for substantial battery and disorderly conduct
- Martin R. Barrera, 57, of Rockford, Illinois, for misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct
Chief Andre Sayles said that the "sheer number of individuals involved in the fight required a significant law enforcement response from many jurisdictions." The incident was resolved quickly upon the arrival of law enforcement.
Sayles praised Beloit PD for their work in the incident, saying they were "swift, stern and professional – and kept their cool as well."
He also thanked the other five agencies that responded, calling them "rock stars."