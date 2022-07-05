 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Two Illinois men arrested after fight breaks out after Beloit MMA event

  • Updated
Beloit Police badge

BELOIT (WKOW) — Two Illinois men were arrested after a large fight broke out after an MMA event in Beloit this Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, a "large, non-sanctioned disturbance" began outside the Eclipse Center in Beloit after the MMA event. 

Two men were arrested in the incident:

  • Jesus M. Calderon, 28, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, for substantial battery and disorderly conduct
  • Martin R. Barrera, 57, of Rockford, Illinois, for misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct

Chief Andre Sayles said that the "sheer number of individuals involved in the fight required a significant law enforcement response from many jurisdictions." The incident was resolved quickly upon the arrival of law enforcement.

Sayles praised Beloit PD for their work in the incident, saying they were "swift, stern and professional – and kept their cool as well."

He also thanked the other five agencies that responded, calling them "rock stars."

Tags

Recommended for you