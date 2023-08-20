Two in hospital after being hit by vehicle in downtown Madison Sunday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people are in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle downtown Sunday morning.
According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, officers responded to the scene on the 400 block of N Broom Street around 3 a.m. The two victims were transported to local hospitals and are both expected to survive.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and is facing possible charges of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).
The report said a large crowd gathered after the crash and multiple people obstructed paramedics, firefighters and police.
One person shoved a paramedic who was trying to help one of the victims, and also shoved a police officer before running away, the report says. The person was apprehended after a short chase.
Another person was arrested after police say they kicked an officer. Several other people were cited and released.