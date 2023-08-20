 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111 possible.

* WHERE...Dane, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Two in hospital after being hit by vehicle in downtown Madison Sunday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights 2

Two people are in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle downtown Sunday morning.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people are in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle downtown Sunday morning. 

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, officers responded to the scene on the 400 block of N Broom Street around 3 a.m. The two victims were transported to local hospitals and are both expected to survive. 

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and is facing possible charges of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI). 

The report said a large crowd gathered after the crash and multiple people obstructed paramedics, firefighters and police. 

One person shoved a paramedic who was trying to help one of the victims, and also shoved a police officer before running away, the report says. The person was apprehended after a short chase.  

Another person was arrested after police say they kicked an officer. Several other people were cited and released.  

