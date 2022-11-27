Two injured after garbage truck crash in Iowa County

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A one-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck in the Dodgeville Township sent two people to the hospital Saturday, according to Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Steven Michek reported the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on US HWY 18/151.
Michek said two people were taken by ambulance for injuries. He continued, "UW Medflight responded direct to the hospital to assist."
The Ridgeway, Mineral Point and Dodgeville fire departments, multiple Iowa County deputies, the Iowa County Highway Department, Dodgeville EMS and Wegner's Towing also responded to the incident.