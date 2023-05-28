Two injured in motorcycle crash involving deer

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — Two people from Monroe were injured in a motorcycle crash involving a deer late Saturday night.
According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, Deputies, Green County EMS and Albany EMS and First Response responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on STH 59 in the Town of Decatur at 10:46 p.m.
Officials say the investigation determined the operator, Clinton Cockroft, was traveling south when a deer entered the roadway, hitting the motorcycle. The motorcycle spun and entered a ditch, ejecting Clinton and his passenger, Sara Cockroft.
Officers say Clinton was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and both riders sustained severe, non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported from the scene by ambulance.