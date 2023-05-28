 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Two injured in motorcycle crash involving deer

  • Updated
  • 0
Ambulance

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — Two people from Monroe were injured in a motorcycle crash involving a deer late Saturday night. 

According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, Deputies, Green County EMS and Albany EMS and First Response responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on STH 59 in the Town of Decatur at 10:46 p.m.

Officials say the investigation determined the operator, Clinton Cockroft, was traveling south when a deer entered the roadway, hitting the motorcycle. The motorcycle spun and entered a ditch, ejecting Clinton and his passenger, Sara Cockroft. 

Officers say Clinton was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and both riders sustained severe, non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported from the scene by ambulance. 

