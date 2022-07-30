Two men arrested after trespassing in downtown Madison, drugs found in vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two men were arrested after police found them trespassing in downtown Madison early Saturday morning.
According to Sgt. Nathan Becker of the Madison Police Department, officers were patrolling downtown Madison around 2 a.m. when they saw a vehicle parked in a lot at 414 W. Johnson street where "no trespassing" signs were posted.
Officers reported they saw drug evidence inside the vehicle when they contacted the driver and the three passengers.
The driver and one of the passengers were arrested: Larry Hawkins, 23, and Joseph Thigpen, 23. Hawkins was arrested for possession of schedule II narcotics and trespass, and Thigpen was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and trespass.
The other two passengers were released with municipal citations for trespass.