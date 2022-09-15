Two men from Wisconsin honored at United We Stand Summit in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Two men from Wisconsin were honored at the White House Thursday for their work to stand against hate.
They were recognized at the United We Stand Summit. The focus of the summit was to honor the resilience of communities healing from hateful attacks and to combat hate-fueled violence.
One of the honorees is Masood Akhtar, the founder of We Are Many United Against Hate in Madison. The organization uses outreach and intervention to address the root causes of hate, bigotry and racism.
Former Lt. Brian Murphy was also honored at the summit. Murphy was the first officer at the scene of the shooting at the Sikh temple in Oak Creek in 2012. Murphy was shot 15 times, but survived. According to organizers of the summit, since the attack, Murphy estimates he has trained 75,000 law enforcement officers about the Sikh faith to dispel stereotypes.