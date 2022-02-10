 Skip to main content
Two more teenagers potentially facing charges in connection to January fight at La Follette

  • Updated
La Follette High School

MADISON (WKOW) --  Two more teenagers are facing charges in connection to a fight at La Follette High School in January.

According to an updated incident report from Madison Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, a 16-year-old was arrested February 4 for substantial battery, and he was subsequently taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

A teenager of unspecified age will be required to report to authorities February 28 on pending charges for substantial battery - party to a crime. 

Both teens are facing charges in connection to a fight that sent a 15-year-old student to the hospital for oral surgery.