Two more teenagers potentially facing charges in connection to January fight at La Follette

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two more teenagers are facing charges in connection to a fight at La Follette High School in January.
According to an updated incident report from Madison Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, a 16-year-old was arrested February 4 for substantial battery, and he was subsequently taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
A teenager of unspecified age will be required to report to authorities February 28 on pending charges for substantial battery - party to a crime.
Both teens are facing charges in connection to a fight that sent a 15-year-old student to the hospital for oral surgery.