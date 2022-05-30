Two people arrested, several sent to hospital after large fight at Madison's Penn Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several people were sent to the hospital after a large fight broke out at Madison's Penn Park Monday.
Madison police officials say shortly before 5 p.m. officers were dispatched to the park on Fisher street. They separated fighting parties and then a second fight broke out in front of officers.
Several juveniles and adults were involved in the fight. At least four people were treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say two people were arrested, two others received citations. More than 20 officers from three agencies were needed to respond to the fight.
Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online, at p3tips.com.