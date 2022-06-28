Two people dead, two injured after crash involving motorcycle in Columbia County

CALEDONIA (WKOW) -- Two people are dead and two are hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle and two pickup trucks.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 33 east of I-90 near Portage.
Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a semi was turning off Highway 33 onto a private driveway, with a pickup truck and a motorcycle behind the semi. Officials say another pickup truck didn't stop and hit the motorcycle. The motorcycle was pushed into the pickup truck in front of it.
A 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, both from Portage, were on the motorcycle. Both were thrown off. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.
Two people in one of the other trucks were hurt. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.