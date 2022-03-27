Two people displaced after apartment fire on Madison's south side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people are displaced following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire on Madison's south side.
An incident report from the City of Madison Fire Department says crews responded to the fire in the 2300 block of Cypress Way just after 4:30 p.m.
On scene, crews found "black smoke banked to the floor and rolling over the eaves of the exterior."
Crews were able to extinguish the fire and found a cat in a bedroom that was taken to its owner.
No injuries were reported.
The MFD Fire Investigation Team determined the fire to be accidental, and was caused by items being left on top of an active stovetop burner.
The American Red Cross is assisting the people who are displaced.