Two people killed after car strikes building in Town of Albion

TOWN OF ALBION (WKOW) -- Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Albion on Sunday night.
According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Albion Road, just south of Edgerton Road around 9:30 p.m.
The release says the investigation indicates the driver of a black Chevy with one other person inside was traveling south on Albion Road. The driver then lost control, resulting in the vehicle hitting a building, and the two people inside being ejected.
Life-saving efforts were attempted, but both people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities haven't been released, pending family notification.
Authorities say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
We will update this story as more information is released.