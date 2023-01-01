Two people killed at Racine bar

RACINE (WISN) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting at a bar in Racine.
Officers say it happened just two hours into the new year at a place called Rerun's Lounge.
Family members say one of the victims owned the bar. He went by the nickname Rerun.
"I really can't tell you what happened. I just know that he got caught in the mix of some stuff that happened and he didn't make it. He was loving, he was caring, he looked out for his people, the community, you know, he was a good person. Real standup dude," the victim's grandson, Akem Stilo, told WISN 12 News.
Police have not arrested anyone.