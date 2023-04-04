Two rounds of potentially severe storms today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Election Day will be stormy with all different types of severe weather possible.
The first round arrives around 10 am to 2 pm with mainly a hail threat, which could be quarter to golf ball-sized. The second round moves in around 5 to 11 pm with tornadoes, significant winds and more hail possible.
Highest chance for severe weather will be Dane County and areas south and southwest under a level 3/5 risk for severe storms. However, northern areas have a severe risk, too, at a level 2/5.
Temps rise to the low 50s this afternoon, but as the warm front moves in this evening with the second round of storms, temps will warm to the mid 60s overnight with more lingering showers and storms through Wednesday morning as the trailing cold front moves through. Expect temps to fall to the low 50s by Wednesday afternoon and drop below freezing by early Thursday, showing how cold that cold front will be.