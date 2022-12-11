Two separate fires in Beloit residences, Red Cross assisting

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Fire Department responded to two fires at separate homes Tuesday evening, the Red Cross is providing aid to both families.
The department posted on Facebook the first fire started around 7:15 p.m. in a home on the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue.
According to the fire department, the second fire was in an apartment on the 1000 block of Pleasant Avenue and happened around 8:30 p.m.
Fire officials said they do not have a cause or damage estimate for the separate fires yet. No one was injured in either fire.
American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager, Laura McGuire told 27 News the nonprofit is helping a total of 5 people in their recovery efforts.