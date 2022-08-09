Two severely injured in rural Grant Co. crash after woman falls asleep behind the wheel

BEETOWN (WKOW) — Two people were severely injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning after a Minnesota woman fell asleep behind the wheel, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said officials were notified of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on CTY U in the area of Rattlesnake Road near Beetown Township shortly before noon.
Dreckman said, Lori Williams, 58, of Huston, Minnesota, was traveling westbound on CTY U in her SUV when she fell asleep and drifted across the center line.
Todd Kerkenbush, 48, of Dubuque, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on CTY U in his company's work truck and tried to swerve out of the way of Williams' vehicle, but was not able too evade it.
Dreckman said William's vehicle struck the Kerkenbush's vehicle on the driver's side front panel. Williams' SUV careened in the north ditch while Kerkenbush's truck went into the south ditch.
Kerkenbush's truck caught on fire, but he was able to free himself before the vehicle was fully engulfed.
Both Kerkenbush and Williams were severely injured and were transported to Grant Regional Health Center, according to Dreckman. He also reports the truck was burnt to its frame, and the SUV sustained heavy front-end damage.
Williams was cited for inattentive driving.