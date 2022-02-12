Two suspects in vehicle allegedly point weapon at employee of East Towne Mall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were dispatched to the East Towne Mall after two suspects in a vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at an employee early Saturday morning.
According to an incident report from MPT Lt. Jennifer Hannah, officers were dispatched to the JCPenney at East Towne Mall due to a weapons violation shortly after midnight.
Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who is part of a team salting the parking lot and sidewalks of the mall.
The victim told officers that she was applying salt with a pushable spreader when a gray or silver Ford SUV drove toward her.
The victim alleged that, as the vehicle passed, the three "younger-looking" occupants laughed at her and the front passenger pointed a gun at her. The car left briefly, then returned. It drove by her again, this time the rear passenger pointing a gun at her.
The victim then fled to get her co-workers and call the police.