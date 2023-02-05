Two systems to track this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a dry, but cold, start to February, both temperatures and precipitation chances increase into this week.
Temperatures yesterday lifted above freezing for the first time since January 27th. That trend will continue through much of this week, including today. You may see a few stray flurries flying around today, but we'll stay mostly dry until tomorrow night.
With temperatures expected to stay above freezing into Monday night, most of this brief system will stay as rain. However, there is a chance for a few snowflakes to mix in and create minimal issues on the roads by early Tuesday morning. This system will also bring wind gusts up to 35 mph through Monday and Tuesday.
The next system we'll be tracking will approach us Wednesday afternoon. This one looks to bring a better chance for wintry precipitation as it funnels in cooler air on the backside. Temperatures will cool closer to average by the end of the week, when some of us could see accumulating snow. Stay with 27 News for updates.