Two taken by Med Flight after Grant County crash

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office reported two people involved in a crash in Lancaster September 13 were transported by Med Flight due to their injuries.
Grant County Sheriff's Office, Lancaster Fire Department and EMS responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at Stage Road and Aupperle Road just before 6 p.m.
In a press release from Sheriff Nate Dreckman, a 16-year-old from Lancaster was driving east on Aupperle Road with three other teens all from Lancaster while a 68-year-old Potosi man was heading south on Stage Road.
Dreckman said the teen did not stop at the stop sign for the intersection and hit the passenger side of the man's car. The impact pushed his car into a pasture, and the teen's car came to a rest in the ditch on the southeast side of the roadway.
According to the sheriff's office, three individuals involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for their injuries, two of which were taken by Med Flight. Two others were taken by private vehicles to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.