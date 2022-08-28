Two teens hurt in Lafayette County crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two Argyle teens were hospitalized after a crash in Lafayette County Saturday morning.
Darlington Fire and Lafayette County EMS responded to the crash on County HWY G in Fayette Township around 10:30 a.m.
According to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, Hunter T Ubersox, 18, of Argyle was heading westbound on County HWY G when he lost control, and entered a ditch.
Investigators reported the vehicle hit a fence and a tree.
The sheriff's office said Ubersox and his passenger, a 17-year-old, also from Argyle were taken to the hospital. The vehicles was towed from the scene with severe damage.