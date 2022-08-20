 Skip to main content
Two-vehicle crash closes Reiner Road in Sun Prairie

  • Updated
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Authorities are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Sun Prairie. 

Sun Prairie police said traffic is shut down at O'Keeffe Ave. and Reiner Road. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said it received a call for the crash at 8:25 p.m.

Sun Prairie Fire and EMS, along with the Dane County Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene.

A Med Flight was also requested.

Authorities have not said how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone is hurt. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

