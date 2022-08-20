Two-vehicle crash closes Reiner Road in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Authorities are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie police said traffic is shut down at O'Keeffe Ave. and Reiner Road.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said it received a call for the crash at 8:25 p.m.
Sun Prairie Fire and EMS, along with the Dane County Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene.
A Med Flight was also requested.
Authorities have not said how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone is hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.