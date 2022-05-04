 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two-vehicle crash closes WIS 213 at CTH B

  • Updated
Crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — Wisconsin Highway 213 is closed in both directions at County Highway B due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., and emergency services are still on the scene as of 1:20 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Department official.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

WisDOT expects the closure to last around two hours.

Northbound traffic can detour by going west on WIS 11, to north on WIS 104, then east on CTH A. Southbound traffic can detour by going west on CTH A, south on WIS 104, then east on WIS 11.

Recommended for you