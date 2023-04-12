Two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County leaves motorcyclist dead

TOWN OF SULLIVAN (WKOW) – A two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Wednesday evening left one person dead.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath, the crash happened around 6:25 p.m. on State Highway 106 and Mehring Road in the Town of Sullivan.
In a news release, the driver of a vehicle traveling northbound on Mehring Road came to a stop before heading west. A motorcycle traveling east on State Highway 106 collided with the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, but the motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and later died at the scene.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.