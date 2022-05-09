Two-year-old child dies in Monroe County farm accident

MONROE COUNTY (WKOW) A 2-year-old died in a farm accident on Sunday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
In a press release, the sheriff office says shortly before 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Monroe County's Communication Center received a report of a 2-year-old who was involved in a farm machinery accident on Lilac in the town of Wilton.
The caller said the child had been run over and was not responsive.
Emergency services arrived and provided medical care, but the child died due to their injuries.
This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s Offices.
No other information will be released at this time.