Two years later, community aid Facebook group continues to grow

MADISON (WKOW) -- The day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, Paulo Delgado helped launch the Dane County Neighbors Helping Neighbors Facebook group.
"Everything just seemed really uncertain, and I guess we just thought it would be a good idea to see if it was possible to give people a place to come together and offer help," he said.
The group grew quickly, adding 6,000 members in its first few days. Now, the community is nearly 20,000 strong.
Steve Noll, a marketing professor at Madison College, said it's not surprising that online groups like Delgado's have been successful during the pandemic because lockdowns and stay at home orders upended normal social gatherings and in-person interactions.
"In the old days, you'd have all the neighbors gather at the end of the street and chat with each other and, you know, have a beer or talk about their kids or whatever," Noll said. "With COVID, even stuff like that was kind of scary... It really brought a lot of people to the idea of online communities."
Delgado said even as the pandemic becomes less of an immediate concern, he thinks his group will continue to thrive because other community-wide issues are emerging.
"We've got a rising cost of living and gas prices," he said. "So even with COVID moving further into the past, we still have issues ahead."
He said the group's members will continue to try to address those issues in any way they can.
"It can be as easy as just sending somebody a link to a resource that you've heard about or giving somebody a ride to the grocery store," he said. "Just be involved and be part of the solution trying to make life a little easier for people around them."