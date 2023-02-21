Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line to perform in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three country music stars are coming to Madison this summer.
Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Drake White and multi-platinum artist Jimmie Allen will all perform at Breese Stevens Field for the 2023 American Family Insurance Championship concert.
The concert will be on June 9, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday an can be bought online, in-person at the stadium or by calling 608-204-0855.
The pricing is as follows:
- Concert general admission (field level access only) - $59
- Concert reserved grandstand (designated bleacher seat) - $69
- Concert Gold Circle (closest to the stage, field level) - $119
- Add a general admission golf tournament ticket to any concert ticket purchase - $5