Tyrol Basin celebrates 65th year anniversary and opening weekend

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Tyrol Basin is kicking off its winter season and 65th year anniversary with its opening weekend.
It's starting to look like a winter wonderland across Wisconsin as both frigid temperatures and snow fall makes its way here. And many people are getting into the spirit by breaking out their snow suits and ski's and hitting the slopes.
The first day of opening weekend for Tyrol Basin's 2022-2023 winter season was Saturday, and visitors said they are excited to be there.
Erik Edwards comes from the Milwaukee area. He said Tyrol Basin is a great place to start the ski season.
"This is the first day of the year," he said. "The snow is coming down manmade and natural and the snow crew is out."
Nathan McGree has been the owner of Tyrol Basin for five years. He said they do not always start their season in November, but they are thrilled when they do.
"It's hit or miss if we get open in November. So, we're always glad to open before Thanksgiving if we can," McGree said.
He said they just need cold to open, and cold they got.
"We just wait to see what mother nature throws at us and we go with it," McGree said.
For 10-year-old skier Walker Rolli, it's only his second year hitting the slopes. He said this year is all about learning new tricks.
"I was going down a hill and there was this ramp, so I jumped it and I landed it. It was so fast," Rolli said.
Regardless of if you are a professional or a beginner, McGree said there is a hill for everyone.
"We have all sorts of terrain; we have some really great lesson programs. So, if you haven't learned to ski or snowboard, get out here and take a lesson," he said.
For a full list of Tyrol Basin's hours and activities, visit their website here.