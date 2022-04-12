U.S. 14 blocked in both directions near Lone Rock

LONE ROCK (WKOW) — U.S. 14 west of Spring Green is closed in both directions due to a crash.
According to the Sauk County Dispatch Center, the crash on U.S. 14 at County Line Road near Lone Rock is between an SUV and semi. Local fire and EMS are responding but there are no reports of injuries at this time.
Authorities closed the intersections at U.S. 14 at the intersections of County Line Road and Porter Road.
Drivers travelling eastbound can go north on County Line Rd. to County JJ. East to County G. South to WIS 23. South back to US 14.
Westbound drivers should head north on Dyke Rd. to County JJ. West to County Line Rd. South back to US 14.
The closure is expected to last at least two hours.