U.S. Cellular donates $30,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County received a sizeable donation that could help it support STEM and academic enrichment programs.
U.S. Cellular announced it's making a $30,000 investment to support the organization with field trips, staff training and STEM activity kits.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
According to a release, the STEM learning and experience provided is designed to prepare students for the careers of tomorrow, and according to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Outcomes survey, the youth at Clubs display far greater interest in pursuing STEM careers than their peers nationally (52% vs. 27%).
"We are very happy to continue this work with U.S. Cellular in order to support STEM education at the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County,” said Michael Johnson, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. “We know that shaping the future of young people starts with providing them access to what’s possible, and with U.S. Cellular's commitment, we are opening doors for today’s youth.”
Last year, U.S. Cellular donated 2,845 hotspots and services to 35 Boys and Girls Clubs across the country as part of the After School Access Project, a program that provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended.