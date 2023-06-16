U.S. energy secretary visits research center at UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The nation's energy secretary visited a research center on the UW-Madison campus on Friday.
Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) got a tour of the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center.
The goal of the research is to create biofuels and bioproducts that are economically viable and environmentally sustainable. Researchers are looking into ways to use non-edible plants to make cleaner fuel for cars and planes.
"If we can do that, that is a huge source of carbon pollution that will be eliminated," Secretary Granholm said. "That to me is a very exciting, the applied way this research is going to be seen in the real world."
Granholm said the inventions that come from research centers like this will lead to jobs in the future and will help ensure these technologies are made in America.