U.S. Marshals join in search for suspect in July homicide on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — The U.S. Marshals Service is joining the search for a man charged in a fatal shooting of a Milwaukee teen in late July.

Charvis Blue, 29, of Madison, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in October. At the same time, an arrest warrant was issued.

A criminal complaint states Blue was in the backseat of the same Nissan SUV as Aquille Lowe on Vera Court on July 22. Lowe is also charged with five felonies in connection to the shooting, including first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime.

Both Blue and Lowe are accused of firing gunshots toward the stolen vehicle, where the homicide victim, Laron Bynum, was a passenger.

Madison police urge anyone who sees Blue to call 911.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or Blue, should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.