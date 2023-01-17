U.S. Marshals Service joins Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) said the United States Marshals Service joined the search for a man who's at large after shooting another man in downtown Madison.

MPD said Lamar Jefferson shot another man on State Street in Madison in late November. He's been charged, but police are still searching for him.

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the search for Jefferson is complicated because he has no known permanent address.

Police previously said Jefferson had ties to Madison and Milwaukee. Fryer now says authorities have learned he has "connections" to Chicago too.

Fryer said the investigation is still ongoing, and "multiple resources" within Madison's Violent Crime Unit are assigned to the case.

Fryer said Jefferson should be considered armed and dangerous. If you encounter him, call 911 immediately.

If you have any information about the shooting or Jefferson's whereabouts, contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a monetary reward.