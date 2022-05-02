U.S. Navy names new combat ship after the city of Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- One of the Navy's newest combat ships is named after the city of Beloit.
Beloit's history with the U.S. Navy dates back more than 100 years.
Fairbanks Morse Defense is based in the city. The company has built the engines that power many of the navy's great ships and submarines.
The USS Beloit will make its ceremonial launch on Saturday in Marinette.
“It means a lot," said Patrick Bussie, the Vice President of Business Development at Fairbanks Morse Defense. "It means that there's pride. Walk through Fairbanks Morse anywhere in the facility, you'll find that people know that you're just not building a product. They're building something that's going to go to our national defense that's actually out on the seas, keeping our waterways free, keeping our freedom in this country."
Beloit hosted a ceremony today to celebrate and recognize the veterans from Beloit who served in the military.
"As a native of Beloit, I cannot tell you how excited I am that they're naming a ship after a city in our country," said Marcia Anderson, Ret. Major General U.S. Army. "Not a huge city, not a household name. but a city that had a long history of 150 years, I guess, of supporting our national security. And so many people, thousands of people in this city that worked in the defense industry or served our country."
Beloit is also contributing one of the coins that will be placed at the base of a mast of the ship -- a mariner tradition started by ancient Greeks and Romans. A group of artists with ties to the armed services designed the coin.