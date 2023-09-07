U.S. Secretary of Education comes to Madison on national tour

MADISON (WKOW) -- The U.S. Secretary of Education's "Back to School" bus tour brought him to Madison Thursday.
Secretary Miguel Cardona toured Vel Phillips Memorial High School and spoke about the importance of CTE -- or career and technical education -- programs.
He said what's happening in Madison is what he wants to see across the country.
"There's a sense of community and cohesiveness here in Madison around supporting students through CTE programs," Cardona said. "So, for me, the takeaway is, it's everyone's job to make sure that these students are getting the best experience."
He said he also loved seeing the investment in the building, which highlights an investment in education.