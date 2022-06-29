U.S. Senate candidate calls on lawmakers to codify abortion rights, expand Supreme Court

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson appeared with state senator Kelda Roys to call on federal lawmakers to codify abortion rights and expand the U.S. Supreme Court.
Senator Roys endorsed him.
“Having known Tom for nearly two decades, I support him because of his proven record and unfaltering support for abortion rights," she said. "It’s easy to be pro-choice in Madison, but Tom was always on our side despite coming from a conservative red area. I had to lobby other Democrats in safer districts to support our agenda, but never Tom.”
Nelson is running on the Democratic ticket. Right now, he serves as the county executive in Outagamie County.
While he said his county historically leans towards more conservative policies, Nelson said he supports a woman's ability to choose whether or not to have an abortion.
"I really wish this wasn't the case," said Nelson. "This should have been resolved 50 years ago, it's not. This will continue to be a focus in my public service."
Nelson also said he favors expanding the Supreme Court.
"We have an extremist Supreme Court based off justices who were illegitimately appointed," he said. "I believe we need to expand the court to bring some balance back to these justices who are clearly overstepping their bounds and legislating from the bench."
Nelson is one of several Democrats looking to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson.
Johnson said he believes overturning Roe v. Wade is the right decision, and a victory for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. He supports returning the decision to the states.