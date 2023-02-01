 Skip to main content
U.S. Snow Sculpting Championship kicks off in Lake Geneva

  • Updated
LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- Sculptors will be turning mounds of snow into works of art in Lake Geneva over the next five days.

The city's annual Winterfest is hosting the U.S. Snow Sculpting Championship at Riviera Plaza & Flat Iron Park. The competition runs Feb. 1-5. 

Fifteen teams are taking part. They hail from Alaska, Illinois, Colorado, North Dakota, Vermont, New York, Iowa, Illinois, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Michigan, and Iowa, according to VISIT Lake Geneva.

The sculpting competition concludes at 1 p.m. Saturday. The awards ceremony begins at 3 p.m. in the Riviera Ballroom.

You can learn more about the event online.

