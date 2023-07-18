U.S. soldier detained in North Korea has Wisconsin connections

RACINE COUNTY, Wis (WKOW) – A U.S. soldier detained in North Korea has ties to Wisconsin.
Officials tell ABC News that 23-year-old Private 2nd Class Travis King crossed into North Korea shortly after being released from prison in South Korea.
King's mother, Claudine Gates lives in Racine and told our Milwaukee station she was shocked when she heard the news that her son had been detained.
"I can’t see Travis doing anything like that," said Gates.
Gates said the Army told her on Tuesday her son had crossed into North Korea.
King has served in the Army for more than two years.