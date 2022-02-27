Ukraine agrees to meet with Russian negotiators at Belarus border

Ukraine has agreed to send a delegation to meet with Russian negotiators for talks at the border between Belarus and Ukraine, according to a spokesman for Ukraine’s president’s office.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to the step during a phone call with Belarus’ authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, the spokesman said.
The spokesman said the two sides have agreed to meet at the Pripyat river on the border, north of Chernobyl. That area is currently under Russian military control.
Russia earlier sent a delegation to the city of Gomel in southern Belarus to “be ready” for talks but Ukraine refused to hold them in Belarus since it is actively taking part in the invasion.
The Russian delegation includes officials from Russia’s foreign and defense ministries as well as the presidential administration.
-ABC News’ Patrick Reevell