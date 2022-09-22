Ukraine family that left everything behind during invasion makes a new home in Stoughton

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — This weekend marks seven months since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine — the first European invasion since World War II. Millions of people fled the country following the invasion, including one family that's now making a home in Stoughton.
Katia and Genia Babych along with their two children, Nazar and Diana, are finally settling into their home in Stoughton after a months-long journey of agony and pain. The family lived in Kyiv until February 24, when Russia suddenly invaded.
"Many friends told me 'Katia, a war is going to start. You understand?'" Katia said. "We understand but we can't believe it. Because it's crazy. I don't believe it — it's Russia. It's our neighbor."
Before the invasion, Katia was an administrator at a Christian school. Her husband had a car repair business — and in a split second, they left all of it behind.
"We just take some of stuff and leave," 11-year-old Nazar said.
Katia tried to reassure her kids that everything would be alright.
"I say it's travel kids, it's okay, it's only travel," Katia said. "But she doesn't believe me. Because it's not. It's not travel."
The family joined nearly 7 million people fleeing the country in the immediate aftermath of the invasion. They were quickly met with traffic jams, set backs, and uncertainty.
"We just forgot to eat, we just don't eat maybe two days I think, just drinking, but not a lot," Nazar said. "Because we were so scared."
Country after country along the border of Ukraine turned the family away as they sought refuge. Eventually, they were offered a temporary stay in the Czech Republic, where after a couple weeks of waiting, they suddenly got a break.
"One of my friends in Ukraine who go in Czech Republic with us, and she has a friend who lives in Oregon," Katia said. "And she said I help you find a family who can take us."
Dr. AJ Ernst of Middleton was just the guy to help. He and his wife Diane knew almost nothing about the Babych family, but volunteered.
"A friend of mine from [a] Thursday morning group sent an email saying, you know, this family really needs an American address," Ernst said. "And I spoke to Diane and the same day, I said, 'give them our address.'"
Suddenly, the Babych family was on a plane to the United States and in the middle of the night on July 13, showed up at Ernst's doorstep.
For the next month, they called the Ernst house home.
They were eventually provided a place to stay by the Stoughton community, where they now reside. The Babych children now go to school there.
"I'm like, little bit scared, because I don't know anybody," Nazar said. "But like, happy and exciting because I can have new friends."
The family is still searching for a car and work to help them get by, but for now they say, they're grateful to finally be able to rest.
"Not many see war, but it's so scary, really scary," Katia said. "I hope kids [never] see this."
There's still no word on when the family will return to Ukraine, if ever, but they say Stoughton is a pretty good substitute.
"Here's like, almost all people are friendly," Nazar said. "And many people who now live in Stoughton now help us. Many people. Thank you. Thank you."